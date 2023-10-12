Bryce Harper hammers two home runs and stares down Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia in the process as the Phillies take down the Braves in Game 3. (1:07)

Three of our four championship series teams are set -- and tonight the Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to become the fourth.

Wednesday night, the Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks punched their tickets to the next round, one day after the Texas Rangers became the first team in. The Diamondbacks defeated the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rangers swept the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays and the 101-win Baltimore Orioles -- and now the 104-win Atlanta Braves are fighting for their season.

Will the Phillies hold on? Can the Braves take this series back to Atlanta for Game 5? We'll find out tonight.

The Matchup

NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves (Spencer Strider) at

Philadelphia Phillies (Ranger Suarez), 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Philadelphia leads, 2-1

Lineups

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) RF

Ozzie Albies (S) 2B

Austin Riley (R) 3B

Matt Olson (L) 1B

Marcell Ozuna (R) DH

Sean Murphy (R) C

Kevin Pillar (R) LF

Orlando Arcia (R) SS

Michael Harris II (L) CF

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

Bryson Stott (L) 2B J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Brandon Marsh (L) LF

Johan Rojas (R) CF

Live updates