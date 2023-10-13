Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Bruce Bochy said he was really encouraged by how Max Scherzer threw during an off-day session, though the Texas Rangers' manager wasn't ready Thursday to declare that the three-time Cy Young Award winner will pitch in the American League Championship Series against Houston.

"Max is doing well here. He had a nice outing [Wednesday], threw 60 pitches, in that area," Bochy said before the Rangers held an evening workout with the roof open at Globe Life Field. "We have some time here before we set the roster, but I have to be really encouraged with how he threw the ball, how he feels."

Scherzer, a trade-deadline acquisition from the New York Mets, hasn't pitched since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. There had been some hope he might be ready for the AL Division Series, but he was left off the roster after throwing to hitters the day before Game 1 in Baltimore last Saturday.

Bochy also wasn't ready to announce who will start the ALCS opener Sunday in Houston against the rival Astros, who won the AL West on a head-to-head tiebreaker after they and the Rangers both finished the regular season with 90 wins. Houston went 9-4 in their season series.

Texas has won all five of its games this postseason, sweeping the AL's two winningest teams during the regular season: Tampa Bay in a best-of-three wild-card series, and then the Orioles in a best-of-five division series. After a bye to start the postseason, defending World Series champion Houston won its division series over Minnesota in four games.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the other big trade-deadline acquisition for the Rangers, started Game 2 of the division series at Baltimore last Sunday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has won both of Texas' series-clinching games this postseason, would be in line to pitch on normal rest in Game 2 at Houston on Monday.

Rosters for the ALCS don't have to be finalized until Sunday morning, so the Rangers have time to see how Scherzer and Jon Gray feel. Gray (forearm strain) was put on the injured list the final weekend of the regular season.

"I'll put him in a holding pattern, too, for the next couple of days, see where we're at as we set this roster," Bochy said. "These guys are going to throw. We'll continue to evaluate them, see where we're at."

Asked how he would use either one of them if they make the ALCS roster, Bochy said Scherzer was stretched out more, and he would lean toward Gray being in the bullpen. Scherzer's session Wednesday included several up and downs to simulate game situations.

Scherzer, whose 3,367 career strikeouts are the most among active pitchers, finished the season 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers. He struck out 174 in 152⅔ innings. Texas acquired him in a deal that included Scherzer exercising his 2024 option that is worth $43.33 million and will be paid mostly by the Mets.

Gray made every start during the regular season until missing his final turn. He was 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 29 starts and was second on the team in innings pitched (157⅓) and strikeouts (142).