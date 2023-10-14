Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Saturday named left-hander Framber Valdez as the team's starter for Monday's Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Justin Verlander already had been tabbed the Astros' starter in Game 1 of the matchup against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Rangers are expected to send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the mound in Game 1.

Valdez, 29, went 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA in 31 starts for Houston this season during which he was named an AL All-Star for the second time. Valdez also started Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Minnesota Twins and struggled, giving up five runs on seven hits over 4⅓ innings in the Astros' only loss of the matchup.

In 14 playoff appearances (13 starts) over the past four seasons, Valdez is 7-3 with a 3.82 ERA. In five career ALCS starts, he is 3-1 with a 1.83 ERA over 29⅔ innings.