Marlins general manager Kim Ng discusses her road to becoming the first woman to lead a team in the MLB, NBA or NFL to the postseason as GM. (3:47)

Kim Ng is out as general manager of the Miami Marlins after declining the mutual option on her contract for the 2024 season.

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday that the organization initially exercised its team option on Ng, the first woman to serve as GM in Major League Baseball history.

"We thank Kim for her contribution during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," Sherman said in a statement. "We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field."

The Marlins hired Ng in November 2020, making her the highest-ranking female executive in MLB, the NFL, NBA or NHL. She oversaw the construction of a Marlins team that went 84-78 this season before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this month in the NL Wild Card Series.

It was the Marlins' first postseason appearance after a full 162-game season since their World Series-winning 2003 campaign. Miami also reached the playoffs after the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when MLB expanded its postseason format.

Ng is expected to be linked to the front office opening with the Boston Red Sox, who fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom last month.