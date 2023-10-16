2023 MLB playoffs: Live updates, analysis from Day 2 of LCS

With the bases loaded and two outs, Jordan Montgomery strikes out Martin Maldonado to end the fourth inning for the Rangers. (0:16)

Four teams. Two spots in the World Series up for grabs. The 2023 MLB playoffs have reached the League Championship round.

In the American League, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros meet in the early game today, with the Rangers leading the series 1-0, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, who begin their best-of-seven tonight in the National League.

We've have you covered with matchups, live updates and analysis, followed by takeaways from the ballparks after the final pitch of each game.

Matchups

All times Eastern

ALCS Game 2: Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) at Houston Astros (Framber Valdez), 4:37 p.m. FOX/FS1

Rangers lead series 1-0

Lineups

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Robbie Grossman (S) LF

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Jonah Heim (S) C

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Astros

Jose Altuve (R) 2B

Alex Bregman (R) 3B

Kyle Tucker (L) RF

Yordan Alvarez (L) DH

Jose Abreu (R) 1B

Michael Brantley (L) LF

Chas McCormick (R) CF

Jeremy Pena (R) SS

Martin Maldonado (R) C

NLCS Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen) at Philadelphia Phillies (Zack Wheeler), 8:07 p.m. TBS

Series tied 0-0

Lineups

Diamondbacks

TBA

Phillies

TBA