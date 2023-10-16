Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Max Scherzer will start Game 3 for the Texas Rangers when the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros moves to Globe Life Field on Wednesday, manager Bruce Bochy said Monday.

"He's ready," Bochy said. "That's why he's starting Game 3. A few days ago back home, he threw 69 pitches to hitters and came out of that fine. And during that time he maintained his stamina stuff."

Scherzer, 39, hasn't pitched in the majors since Sept. 12, when he was placed on the injured list with a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Initially the injury was feared to be season-ending, but Scherzer continued to work out in hopes of returning as the Rangers seek their first-ever World Series crown.

He officially was named to the ALCS roster on Sunday.

The Astros have yet to announced a starter for Game 3.

Scherzer went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA for Texas after being acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets. The Rangers' rotation had been dealing with a rash of injuries during the season, leading to the deadline deals that brought Scherzer and ALCS Game 1 winner Jordan Montgomery to Texas.

Bochy said that Scherzer could have pitched in Game 1 vs. the Astros, if needed.

"He was available yesterday," Bochy said. "In fact, he said he wanted to pitch yesterday if needed, if it went extra innings or something. But anyway it works out well that he can go Game 3. We're off tomorrow, give him an extra day. He's good to go. He's excited."

The Rangers aren't likely expecting Scherzer to work deep into Game 3 after such a long layoff. However, the three-time Cy Young winner is famously attuned to the condition of his arm and body, so the duration of his Game 3 outing will likely depend a great deal on the hurler himself.

"First, we have tremendous trust in the player," Rangers general manager Chris Young told ESPN. "Max has been very up front and honest with everything. He's not pushed himself when he's been feeling things and we appreciate his honesty.

"I think going off what our eyes are showing us how Max is feeling, what he's communicating to the staff and, to some level what his stuff looks like, we'll make the best decisions possible based on that."