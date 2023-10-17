Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Arizona Diamondbacks announced rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 of the NLCS when the series returns to Phoenix on Thursday.

Pfaadt has had a roller coaster of a rookie season, finishing with a 5.72 ERA and getting sent back down to Triple-A at one point, but he's coming off a strong start against the Dodgers in the division series in which he tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings while throwing an efficient 42 pitches.

"I like so much about his last outing," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Commanding the baseball. He is a little bit like Merrill (Kelly). He can work the baseball around the zone with different shape, speeds, and spin rate. I feel like being able to do that against a very rugged Philly lineup where you can't be predictable in one spot with one pitch because they will hurt you."

Pfaadt began the season as Kiley McDaniel's No. 32 prospect on ESPN.com's preseason top 100 list. After starting the season at Triple-A Reno, Pfaadt was called up in May but returned to the minors after posting an 8.37 ERA in five starts. He's been a regular in the Arizona rotation since late July and when he's locating, he can be tough: Including the start against the Dodgers, he's allowed no runs in four of his past 10 appearances. However, when he struggles, he gives up home runs: 22 in 96 innings.

The Diamondbacks have had issues all season with production from their No. 3 and 4 starters and are expected to go with a bullpen game in Game 4. Lovullo didn't use any of his top relievers -- Paul Sewald, Kevin Ginkel, Andrew Saalfrank and Ryan Thompson -- in the 5-3 loss in Game 1. As against the Dodgers, Pfaadt almost certainly will have a short leash as well.

"The way I'm looking at it is we're going to have four games in five days or six days, whatever it will turn out to be," Lovullo said. "I need to preserve the back-end guys. Thompson, Saalfrank, Ginkel and Sewald. I expect them to get a lot of work here in the next several days. If they do get work, that's a good thing because that means we're ahead."

Lovullo and the Diamondbacks staff also got their minds away from baseball earlier on Tuesday, playing a pickup basketball game at the famed Palestra college hoops venue.

"Look, we get away from the grind," Lovullo said. "It's a very tough time of the year right now where we're all-in on one thing, and that's to win a baseball game. When you can step away with your staff and kind of refresh your mind and your spirit, I think it's very healthy. I talk to other players about balance, and I believe in that."

Ranger Suarez is the expected Game 3 starter for the Phillies. He's allowed one run in 8 2/3 innings across two postseason starts so far, both against the Braves in the NLDS. Taijuan Walker or Cristopher Sanchez could be the Game 4 starter, although manager Rob Thomson said both are available out of the bullpen the next two games.