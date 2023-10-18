Kyle Schwarber mashes two homers off Merrill Kelly to extend the Phillies' lead over the Diamondbacks. (1:01)

The Philadelphia Phillies shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 10-0 win in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Philadelphia had four runs each in the sixth and seventh innings, becoming the second team in MLB postseason history to have four hits and four runs in consecutive innings. The Phillies also were the last team to accomplish the feat in Game 2 of the 2008 NLCS.

J.T. Realmuto led Philadelphia with three RBIs, while Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm added two each. Schwarber had two home runs on the night, his first postseason career game with multiple home runs, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Philadelphia's victory is just the second-largest postseason shutout in franchise history -- the Phillies won 11-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2009 -- but the win does join the list of most lopsided NLCS wins, where the winning team won by 10 or more runs.

The most lopsided NLCS win came in the most important time of the series -- Game 7 for a spot in the World Series.

Fred McGriff had four RBIs, while Javy Lopez, Andruw Jones and pitcher Tom Glavine each had three. The Braves had more runs in the first inning (six) than the Cardinals had hits for the entire game (four).

1996 NLCS Game 5: Atlanta Braves 14, St. Louis Cardinals 0

Down three games to one, the Braves started their comeback with a huge win on the road. Atlanta scored a run in six of nine innings including five in the first. Chipper Jones and Fred McGriff had three RBIs each and pitcher John Smoltz added one.

1984 NLCS Game 1: Chicago Cubs 13, San Diego Padres 0

The Cubs got off to a hot start in the NLCS behind a four-RBI game from Gary Matthews. Eight other Chicago players had one RBI apiece, including pitcher Rick Sutcliffe.

Even with the blowout loss, San Diego managed to come back and win the series in five games.

2020 NLCS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta Braves 3

The Dodgers opened Game 3 with an 11-run first inning. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Dodgers used an 11-run first inning to take immediate control of the game.

Max Muncy led Los Angeles with four RBIs, and Corey Seager and Joc Pederson added three. Five different Dodgers had a home run in the game.

2009 NLCS Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies 11, Los Angeles Dodgers 0

Philadelphia scored four in the first, then two in the second before coming alive for more runs in the fifth and eighth innings. Ryan Howard and Shane Victorino both had three RBIs as the Phillies went up 2-1 in the series.

1993 NLCS Game 2: Atlanta Braves 14, Philadelphia Phillies 3

The Braves used a six-run third inning to build a comfortable lead.

Four different players had a home run and three players had at least three RBIs -- Ron Gant, Terry Pendleton and Damon Berryhill.

1974 NLCS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers 12, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

With Don Sutton on the mound, the Dodgers closed out the NLCS behind a two-home run game from Steve Garvey and three RBIs by Bill Russell.

2017 NLCS Game 5: Los Angeles Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 1

The Dodgers finished the 2017 season with a major-league-best 104 wins and advanced to the World Series, where they lost to the Houston Astros in seven games. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

With a chance to clinch the series, the Dodgers got three home runs and seven RBIs from Enrique Hernandez to close out the Cubs.

1985 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

The Cardinals put together a nine-run second inning to tie up the series at 2-2. Six players had at least one RBI, but Tito Landrum and Terry Pendleton led the way with three each.

Data from ESPN Stats & Information was used in this article.