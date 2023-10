SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The Detroit Tigers' complex in the Dominican Republic was targeted Wednesday in the latest robbery at a Major League Baseball facility in the country, police said.

One man was apprehended and police are searching for four others who entered the complex with guns, restrained a security guard and went to the players' rooms to steal valuables and cash, Dominican Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press.

The robbery happened days after the St. Louis Cardinals' complex in the country was hit. The facilities of the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians were also robbed recently, a source told The Associated Press.

Nobody was hurt in the Tigers' and Cardinals' robberies, authorities said.

Dominican police are investigating whether the robberies are connected. Five men also broke into the Cardinals complex, bound and gagged a security guard and stole belongings from players and staff members.

"The corresponding cameras are being taken to strengthen the investigative process and we hope in the next few hours to give a conclusive answer to this case," Pesqueira said.

A source told the AP that the suspects attempted to steal a safe at the Tigers' complex, but failed.

The Tigers' complex is located in a rural area of San Pedro de Macorís. General manager Scott Harris said earlier this month that the team bought land in the country to build a new training facility, adding the project was in the design phase.

A team spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Friday that players and staff members at their complex were "shaken" by the robbery.

"This was scary on many fronts," Mozeliak said in a statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.