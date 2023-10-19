Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Knowing his team's back is against the wall, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is making changes to his lineup ahead of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, moving catcher Gabby Moreno up to the third spot in the batting order while giving infielder Emmanuel Rivera a start at third base.

The Diamondbacks trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series having scored just three runs in the first two games.

"It's got to happen, players' feelings aside," Lovullo said Thursday morning. "And the players are great. You can't hurt players' feelings right now because there's one thing and it's one goal. It's one team. They all get it."

Moreno is batting third for the first time this season while outfielder Tommy Pham is dropping down to fifth in the order. Pham hit third most of the year but did get 75 plate appearances in the 5-hole. He's 0-for-8 in the NLCS and is ailing with a toe injury. Lovullo said he's good to go for Game 3.

"I had a brief conversation with him, and he's a gamer," the manager stated. "He said, 'Whatever you need me to do, I'll be ready to go.'"

Rivera's start at third is his first of the postseason. It means Evan Longoria will serve as the designated hitter and Alek Thomas will start the game on the bench, with the Phillies throwing lefty Ranger Suarez. Thomas is 0-for-5 in the series.

"They understand," Lovullo reiterated. "So I just had to do what I thought was going to help us be the best version of ourselves to score some runs and win a baseball game."