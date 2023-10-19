Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile signed a one-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Reds on Thursday, however MLB.com reported that the guaranteed value of the deal is $3.5 million.

Maile, 32, batted .235 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 72 games last season, his first in Cincinnati. He will serve as a backup to Tyler Stephenson.

He is a career .212 hitter with 19 homers and 105 RBIs in 380 games with the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-16), Toronto Blue Jays (2017-19), Milwaukee Brewers (2021), Cleveland Guardians (2022) and Reds.