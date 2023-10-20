Open Extended Reactions

It's Day 6 of the Championship Series and we've got ourselves exciting series in both leagues.

In the American League, the Houston Astros have come into Arlington, Texas, after going down 0-2 at home and tied the series. Can the Texas Rangers regain their lead or will the series shift back to Houston with the Astros one win from a chance to defend their title?

In the National League, it seemed as if the Arizona Diamondbacks might be done after getting shut out 10-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park, but the D-backs walked it off at home in Game 3 to bring the series to 2-1. Can they even the series with a win today?

We've got you covered with everything you need to know, from lineups to live in-game updates and analysis and takeaways from the ballpark after the final pitch.

Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results

Jump to:

Live updates | Matchups and lineups

ESPN Stats & Info

Live updates

Matchups

All times Eastern

ALCS Game 5: Houston Astros (Justin Verlander) at Texas Rangers (Jordan Montgomery), 5:07 p.m. FS1

Series tied 2-2

Lineups

Astros

Jose Altuve (R) 2B

Mauricio Dubon (R) CF

Alex Bregman (R) 3B

Yordan Alvarez (L) DH

Jose Abreu (R) 1B

Kyle Tucker (L) RF

Chas McCormick (R) LF

Jeremy Pena (R) SS

Martin Maldonado (R) C

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Evan Carter (L) LF

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Jonah Heim (S) C

NLCS Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies (Cristopher Sanchez) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply), 8:07 p.m. TBS

Phillies lead series 2-1

Lineups

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (L) DH

Trea Turner (R) SS

Bryce Harper (L) 1B

Alec Bohm (R) 3B

Bryson Stott (L) 2B

J.T. Realmuto (R) C

Nick Castellanos (R) RF

Brandon Marsh (L) LF

Johan Rojas (R) CF

D-backs

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Corbin Carroll (L) CF

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) RF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Evan Longoria (R) DH

Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS