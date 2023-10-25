Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is interviewing for the same position with the New York Mets, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Counsell, who just finished the final season of his contract, has led the Brewers to a 707-625 mark since becoming manager in 2015. If he were to be hired by the Mets, Counsell would be reunited with new president of baseball operations David Stearns, who stepped down as Brewers president in 2022 and was hired by the Mets earlier this month.

The Mets are looking for a replacement for Buck Showalter, who was fired Oct. 1 after a disappointing 74-87 season in which baseball's highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer.

New York, which finished 30½ games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, is looking for its fifth new manager since Terry Collins' tenure ended in 2017.

In his nine seasons, Counsell, 53, guided the Brewers to three National League Central titles and five postseason appearances in the past six seasons, reaching the NL Championship Series in 2018.

The Brewers won the NL Central this season but lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the wild-card round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.