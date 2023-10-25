Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder David Peralta is recovering from surgery on his left forearm.

He underwent flexor tendon surgery Tuesday and posted a photo of himself on Instagram after the procedure.

Peralta, 36, who will be a free agent this winter, is expected to be hitting and throwing by March, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A Gold Glove finalist this season, Peralta batted .259 with seven home runs and 55 RBIs in 133 games in his first season with the Dodgers.

The 2019 Gold Glove winner is a career .279 hitter with 117 homers and 541 RBIs in 1,141 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-22), Tampa Bay Rays (2022) and Dodgers.