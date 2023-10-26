        <
          Arizona Diamondbacks share video responding to doubters

          Mad Dog addresses retirement threat after D-backs win (2:41)

          Chris "Mad Dog" Russo becomes a camera operator and owns up to his retirement statement after the Diamondbacks advanced to the World Series. (2:41)

          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 25, 2023, 09:49 PM ET

          The Arizona Diamondbacks won two straight games in Philadelphia to make the World Series for the first time since 2001.

          The Diamondbacks responded to the Philadelphia Phillies' 2-1 fourth-inning lead in Game 7 with three consecutive runs to clinch their berth in the Fall Classic on Tuesday.

          Arizona kept the doubters' receipts. Just hours after Arizona advanced, the team posted a montage video of everyone who counted them out. Pitcher Paul Sewald also chimed in.

          Chris "Mad Dog" Russo is the most notable recipient of the Diamondbacks' trolling.

          Russo said on his "Mad Dog Radio" show that if Arizona came back from being down 3-2 to win the series, he'd retire. Russo shared his reactions throughout the night after the Diamondbacks win.

          Arizona's manager Torey Lovullo posted a video with a specific message to Russo.

          Game 1 is Friday at the Texas Rangers.