The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face off in an unlikely World Series.

Both teams took long, difficult paths to the Fall Classic. The Rangers just barely missed out on winning the AL West, but then swept the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles on their way to the ALCS. There, they faced off against the Houston Astros, their AL West rivals, and beat them in seven games.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks sat a full 16 games behind the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, squeaking into the wild-card series by just a single game. They swept the Milwaukee Brewers and Dodgers before engineering a comeback against the Phillies in a seven-game NLCS.

Although neither team is quite as popular as some of the squads the two knocked off on their way to the World Series, they still have their share of celebrity fans. Here are just a few.

Rangers

Creed

Creed songs have been blaring in the Rangers' clubhouse this season. Ron Jenkins/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The late 1990s/early 2000s rock group has seen songs like 1999 single "Higher" adopted by the Rangers as part of their playoff run.

Owen Wilson

The actor from Dallas has thrown out a first pitch for the Rangers before. He also worked with the team in spring training in preparation for his role as a pitcher in the 2010 romantic comedy "How Do You Know?"

George W. Bush

The 43rd president of the United States co-owned the Rangers from 1989 to 1998. He'll be throwing out the first pitch of the World Series alongside Adrian Beltre.

Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki

The current and former Dallas Mavericks stars were in attendance during Game 4 of the ALCS, and both posted congratulations to the team on social media when the Rangers advanced to the World Series.

Diamondbacks

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper's ties to Phoenix -- and the Diamondbacks -- are strong. Brad White/Getty Images

The rock legend lives in Phoenix and is a longtime Diamondbacks fan. He has a partnership with Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel where Ginkel donates a guitar to Cooper's Teen Rock Center charity for every home strikeout.

Larry Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals legend threw out the first pitch before Game 4 of the NLCS, and he celebrated the team's World Series bid on social media.