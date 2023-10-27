Jeff Passan tells Scott Van Pelt about the "clash of styles" between the Rangers and Diamondbacks ahead of their World Series showdown. (1:27)

Play ball! The 2023 World Series is here ... and, if you predicted this matchup, well, you have the experts beat.

The 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world to reach the Fall Classic, dropping the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers and defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies along the way. On the American League side, the powerhouse Texas Rangers KO'd the Houston Astros -- the defending World Series champs -- in a seven-game LCS.

All that is now ancient history, as Arizona and Texas open their best-of-seven tonight in Arlington. We'll have you covered with lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, followed by takeaways after the final pitch.

Once again: Play ball!

Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results

Live updates

The matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen) at Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi), 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX

Lineups

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (L) RF

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) DH

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Alek Thomas (L) CF

Evan Longoria (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Evan Carter (L) LF

Adolis Garcia (R) RF

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Jonah Heim (S) C

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Leody Taveras (S) CF