ARLINGTON, Texas -- Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte broke the postseason hitting streak record in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, recording a hit for the 18th consecutive game.

The 30-year-old Marte unseated Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, 12-time All-Star Manny Ramirez and Hank Bauer, a seven-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees. The first four games of Marte's streak came in 2017, and he has hit safely in all 14 of Arizona's games this postseason.

In the eighth inning Saturday night, Marte stepped to the plate with the bases loaded, one out and an 0-for-4 batting line. He proceeded to shoot a Martin Perez changeup up the middle for a two-run single that extended Arizona's lead to 7-1.

Marte is now hitting .333 this postseason with a .910 OPS, both best on the Diamondbacks.

The D-backs eventually won 9-1 to even the series at one game apiece as it heads back to Arizona for Games 3, 4 and 5.