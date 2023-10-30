World Series Game 3 live: D-backs, Rangers battle in Arizona

The Snakes are coming home.
The 2023 World Series shifts to Phoenix with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers tied at 1 after each took a game in Arlington. Will the D-backs' homecoming result in a series lead -- or will the road warrior Rangers keep rolling away from Globe Life Field?
We'll have all the Game 3 action, from lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, to takeaways and more after the final pitch.
Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results
The matchup
Texas Rangers (Max Scherzer) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pfaadt), 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX
Lineups
Rangers
Marcus Semien (R) 2B
Corey Seager (L) SS
Adolis Garcia (R) RF
Evan Carter (L) LF
Mitch Garver (R) DH
Jonah Heim (S) C
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
Josh Jung (R) 3B
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll (L) RF
Ketel Marte (S) 2B
Gabriel Moreno (R) C
Christian Walker (R) 1B
Tommy Pham (R) DH
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
Alek Thomas (L) CF
Evan Longoria (R) 3B
Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS