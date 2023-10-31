Open Extended Reactions

It's a quick turnaround to Game 4 after the Texas Rangers took a 2-1 World Series lead with a victory at Chase Field in Game 3. Both sides will stage a bullpen game on Tuesday night -- and Texas will be without slugger Adolis Garcia, who is not in the lineup after leaving Monday's game with an oblique injury.

We'll have all the Game 4 action, from lineups and live updates and analysis during the game, to takeaways and more after the final pitch.

Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results | How Game 4 pitching plans will differ

The matchup

Texas Rangers (Andrew Heaney) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Joe Mantiply) 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Lineups

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Evan Carter (L) LF

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Jonah Heim (S) C

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Travis Jankowski (L) RF

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Corbin Carroll (L) RF

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) DH

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Alek Thomas (L) CF

Emannuel Rivera (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS

Live updates