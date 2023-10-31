Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- After coming out of the bullpen in Game 2 on Saturday, Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney will start Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

The veteran will be opposed by Arizona Diamondbacks opener Joe Mantiply, as both teams are likely to use several relievers to get through the night.

Heaney is filling in for Jon Gray, who was supposed to start but was called into action in Game 3 when Max Scherzer left early with back tightness.

The Rangers lead the series 2-1 after defeating the Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday.

"We were able to stay away from a lot of guys because of Jon Gray's effort and had our leverage guys out there," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.

Heaney was 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA during the regular season while making five postseason appearances, including two starts: one in the division series against the Orioles and one in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. He's thrown nine innings in total, giving up five runs on 10 hits and four walks.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have only been using three starters all postseason, so the move to Mantiply is no surprise. He's appeared in eight playoff games, including Game 1 of the World Series. He threw a clean inning against the Rangers on Friday and will be asked to do the same in the first inning of Game 4 on Tuesday.

The lefty will attempt to get left-handed hitting Corey Seager out during his expected one inning on the mound. Seager's two home runs in the series helped the Rangers to wins in both Games 1 and 3.