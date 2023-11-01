Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers have never won the World Series. That could change tonight.

After a Game 4 romping of the Arizona Diamondbacks -- in which Texas was ahead 10-0 through the third inning -- the Rangers hold a commanding 3-1 series lead in the 2023 Fall Classic entering Game 5 at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

We'll have all the action from the potential World-Series clinching game, from lineups to live updates and analysis during the game to takeaways and more after the final pitch.

Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results

The matchup

Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen), 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

Lineups

Rangers

Marcus Semien (R) 2B

Corey Seager (L) SS

Evan Carter (L) LF

Mitch Garver (R) DH

Josh Jung (R) 3B

Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B

Jonah Heim (S) C

Leody Taveras (S) CF

Travis Jankowski (L) RF

Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (L) RF

Ketel Marte (S) 2B

Gabriel Moreno (R) C

Christian Walker (R) 1B

Tommy Pham (R) DH

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF

Alek Thomas (L) CF

Evan Longoria (R) 3B

Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS