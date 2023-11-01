        <
        >

          World Series Game 5 live updates: Can Rangers drop D-backs?

          Christian Petersen/Getty Images
          Nov 1, 2023, 04:30 PM ET

          The Texas Rangers have never won the World Series. That could change tonight.

          After a Game 4 romping of the Arizona Diamondbacks -- in which Texas was ahead 10-0 through the third inning -- the Rangers hold a commanding 3-1 series lead in the 2023 Fall Classic entering Game 5 at Chase Field on Wednesday night.

          We'll have all the action from the potential World-Series clinching game, from lineups to live updates and analysis during the game to takeaways and more after the final pitch.

          The matchup

          Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen), 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox

          Lineups

          Rangers

          Marcus Semien (R) 2B
          Corey Seager (L) SS
          Evan Carter (L) LF
          Mitch Garver (R) DH
          Josh Jung (R) 3B
          Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
          Jonah Heim (S) C
          Leody Taveras (S) CF
          Travis Jankowski (L) RF

          Diamondbacks

          Corbin Carroll (L) RF
          Ketel Marte (S) 2B
          Gabriel Moreno (R) C
          Christian Walker (R) 1B
          Tommy Pham (R) DH
          Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
          Alek Thomas (L) CF
          Evan Longoria (R) 3B
          Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS