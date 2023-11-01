The Texas Rangers have never won the World Series. That could change tonight.
After a Game 4 romping of the Arizona Diamondbacks -- in which Texas was ahead 10-0 through the third inning -- the Rangers hold a commanding 3-1 series lead in the 2023 Fall Classic entering Game 5 at Chase Field on Wednesday night.
We'll have all the action from the potential World-Series clinching game, from lineups to live updates and analysis during the game to takeaways and more after the final pitch.
Key links: Full playoffs schedule and results
The matchup
Texas Rangers (Nathan Eovaldi) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen), 8:03 p.m. ET on Fox
Lineups
Rangers
Marcus Semien (R) 2B
Corey Seager (L) SS
Evan Carter (L) LF
Mitch Garver (R) DH
Josh Jung (R) 3B
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
Jonah Heim (S) C
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Travis Jankowski (L) RF
Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll (L) RF
Ketel Marte (S) 2B
Gabriel Moreno (R) C
Christian Walker (R) 1B
Tommy Pham (R) DH
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
Alek Thomas (L) CF
Evan Longoria (R) 3B
Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS