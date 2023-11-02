The Rangers celebrate after Josh Sborz strikes out Ketel Marte to secure their first ever World Series victory. (1:03)

The Texas Rangers are World Series champions!

Their 5-0 victory in Game 5 ended the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager, who ended D-backs starter Zac Gallen's no-hit bid, scored on Mitch Garver's go-ahead RBI in the seventh inning. The Rangers added to that tally in the ninth with a two-run RBI single by Jonah Heim and two-run home run by Marcus Semien. Texas' four runs tie the second most scored in the ninth inning of a World Series-clinching win all time, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Josh Sborz got the final out for the Rangers.

Gallen posted the third-longest no-hit bid by a starting pitcher in a potential elimination game in MLB postseason history, but it wasn't enough to stop the Rangers from coming out on top.

Texas' dominant postseason included going undefeated on the road, becoming the first team to win 11 straight postseason road games and the first to win more than eight games on the road in a single postseason.

Some of Texas' biggest stars were the first to congratulate their home team on securing the franchise's first Commissioner's Trophy:

Wow. So well deserved!!!

World Series Champs!!!!!! @Rangers — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) November 2, 2023