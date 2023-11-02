Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- If the regular-season version of Corey Seager is firmly established as one of the game's best players, the playoff version is fast becoming a postseason legend.

The Rangers' star shortstop was named World Series MVP for the second time in his career Wednesday as Texas closed out the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 for its first World Series crown.

Seager led the way, bashing three homers and driving in six during the five games and posting a 1.137 OPS. He started the Rangers' go-ahead rally in the clincher with a seventh-inning single to break up a no-hit bid from Arizona's Zac Gallen, then came around to score the game's first run.

The honor was a fitting one for Seager and the Rangers. It was his decision to sign a 10-year, $325 million deal with Texas before the 2022 season that helped kick the Rangers' turnaround into high gear.

Seager also was the MVP of the 2020 World Series when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is just the fourth player to win multiple World Series MVP trophies since the award was first given out in 1955, joining Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson. He is just the second player to win the award for two different teams, along with Jackson (Athletics and Yankees).

The Fall Classic is another item on Seager's burgeoning postseason resume. He also was MVP of the 2020 National League Championship Series and has a .858 career playoff OPS with 19 homers and 48 RBIs in 78 games. His six homers in 18 career World Series games are twice as many as any other shortstop.