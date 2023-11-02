Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms with third baseman Max Muncy on a two-year contract through the 2025 season worth $24 million, it was announced Thursday.

The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2026.

Muncy, 33, had a .212 batting average this season, setting a career high with 105 RBIs and tying his personal best with 36 home runs. He played this past season on a one-year, $13.5 million deal, and the Dodgers had held a $12 million option entering the 2024 season.

The two-time All-Star has spent six of his eight major league seasons with the Dodgers after entering the majors with the Oakland Athletics in 2015. Overall, he has 180 home runs with 489 RBIs and a career batting average of .227.