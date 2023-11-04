Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman opted out of his contract and is a free agent after spending the past two seasons in Chicago, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The Reds also declined to pick up first baseman Joey Votto's $20 million club option on Saturday and gave the Cincinnati legend a $7 million buyout instead.

Stroman, 32, was 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA last season but endured a year of differing halves, making the All-Star team with a 2.96 ERA in the first half but then compiling an 8.63 ERA in the second half. He also got hurt, first going on the IL in August with a hip injury before a rib cartilage fracture kept him out until near the end of the season. He made four appearances in September but never recaptured his first-half dominance.

Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs just before the lockout began in 2021 that included an opt-out after the second year. Considering his second half last season, there was some question as to whether Stroman would exercise his opt-out and forgo a $21 million salary for 2024.

The Cubs' rotation now has a hole in it that could be filled by up-and-coming prospect Cade Horton. Holdovers include Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks. The team is expected to pick up veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks' $16 million option for 2024.

MLB Network first reported that Stroman had opted out.

Votto, 40, has spent all 17 seasons of his major league career with Cincinnati.

A six-time All-Star first baseman and 2010 National League MVP, Votto was a second-round pick by the Reds in 2002. He batted .294 with 2,135 hits, 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs in 2,056 games since his 2007 debut with Cincinnati but posted a career-worst .202 batting average in 2023 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 65 games as he was limited by a shoulder injury.

"At this point of the offseason, based on our current roster and projected plans for 2024, as an organization we cannot commit to the playing time Joey deserves," Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. "He forever will be part of the Reds' family, and at the appropriate time we will thank and honor him as one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation."

Reuters contributed to this report.