The Chicago Cubs are exercising their 2024 option on right-hander Kyle Hendricks, a source told ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Sunday.

Hendricks, the final remaining player from the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning team, will make $16.5 million in 2024.

The 33-year-old Hendricks missed the start of the 2023 season while recovering from a capsule tear in his pitching shoulder. He made his first start in May and went 6-8 with a 3.74 ERA over 24 starts.

Also Sunday, San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez became a free agent after he and the team both declined options for 2024 and 2025.

San Diego turned down options at $16 million annually, and Martinez declined options at $8 million per year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.