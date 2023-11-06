        <
          MLB free agency tracker: Latest 2023 offseason trades, moves

          AP Photo/Ashley Landis
          • ESPN
          Nov 6, 2023, 05:00 PM ET

          The 2023-24 MLB hot stove is upon us. All eyes are on the top free agent, two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who many predict will become the first $500 million player in North American professional sports history.

          Which teams will go all-in to contend for a 2024 World Series title? Where will other top free agents, such as Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell, land? Who will make the trades that has everyone buzzing?

          Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.

          Key links: Way-too-early 2024 rankings

          Key MLB offseason dates

          Nov. 6: Free agency begins

          Nov. 14: Deadline for teams to add minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to protect them from Rule 5 draft

          Nov. 14: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject the qualifying offer

          Nov. 17: Non-tender deadline

          Dec. 4-7: Winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee

          Dec. 6: Rule 5 draft

          Jan. 12: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures

          Jan. 29: Arbitration hearings begin

          Feb. 22: 2024 spring training games begin

          Notable MLB offseason transactions

          Nov. 6

          Braves bring back RHP Charlie Morton

          Atlanta is exercising its $20 million option on the right-handed starter, sources tell ESPN, despite significant discussion within the organization about declining it.