The 2023-24 MLB hot stove is upon us. All eyes are on the top free agent, two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who many predict will become the first $500 million player in North American professional sports history.

Which teams will go all-in to contend for a 2024 World Series title? Where will other top free agents, such as Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell, land? Who will make the trades that has everyone buzzing?

Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.

Key MLB offseason dates

Nov. 6: Free agency begins

Nov. 14: Deadline for teams to add minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to protect them from Rule 5 draft

Nov. 14: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject the qualifying offer

Nov. 17: Non-tender deadline

Dec. 4-7: Winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee

Dec. 6: Rule 5 draft

Jan. 12: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures

Jan. 29: Arbitration hearings begin

Feb. 22: 2024 spring training games begin

Notable MLB offseason transactions

Nov. 6

Braves bring back RHP Charlie Morton

Atlanta is exercising its $20 million option on the right-handed starter, sources tell ESPN, despite significant discussion within the organization about declining it.