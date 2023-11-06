The 2023-24 MLB hot stove is upon us. All eyes are on the top free agent, two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who many predict will become the first $500 million player in North American professional sports history.
Which teams will go all-in to contend for a 2024 World Series title? Where will other top free agents, such as Cody Bellinger and Blake Snell, land? Who will make the trades that has everyone buzzing?
Below is a running list of notable transactions and updates from throughout the MLB offseason.
Key MLB offseason dates
Nov. 6: Free agency begins
Nov. 14: Deadline for teams to add minor leaguers to the 40-man roster to protect them from Rule 5 draft
Nov. 14: Deadline for free agents to accept or reject the qualifying offer
Nov. 17: Non-tender deadline
Dec. 4-7: Winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee
Dec. 6: Rule 5 draft
Jan. 12: Deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures
Jan. 29: Arbitration hearings begin
Feb. 22: 2024 spring training games begin
Notable MLB offseason transactions
Nov. 6
Braves bring back RHP Charlie Morton
Atlanta is exercising its $20 million option on the right-handed starter, sources tell ESPN, despite significant discussion within the organization about declining it.