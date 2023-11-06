Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays exercised their two-year, $21 million option for reliever Chad Green on Monday.

The 32-year-old right-hander was limited to 12 innings due to injuries in his first season with Toronto in 2023, posting a 5.25 ERA with 16 strikeouts and four walks.

The Blue Jays liked what they saw enough to keep him in the bullpen for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Green played his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees before signing with Toronto last January.

He is 36-22 with a 3.23 ERA and 11 saves in 284 games (24 starts), striking out 510 batters in 395 2/3 innings.