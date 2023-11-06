Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets are hiring Carlos Mendoza as their new manager, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Mendoza, 43, comes to Queens after spending 15 years with the Yankees in multiple roles, including managing in the low minor leagues in 2011-12, and the past four seasons as Aaron Boone's bench coach.

The Mets were a top suitor for Craig Counsell, who chose to leave the Brewers for the Chicago Cubs, sources confirmed to ESPN. With Counsell off the board, the Mets moved quickly to snap up Mendoza, who also had interviewed with Cleveland and San Diego for their managerial openings.

A minor league player for more than a decade, Mendoza transitioned into a coaching role with the Yankees and quickly impressed the organization with his knowledge of the game and ability to impart his wisdom to players. He joined the major league staff in 2018 and was Boone's right-hand man, a role he also served for Team Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

He takes over for Buck Showalter, who was fired after a season that started with World Series hopes ended with a 75-87 record despite the largest payroll in the history of the sport. The Mets, who also have a new president of baseball operations in David Stearns, return a number of key players -- including shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Pete Alonso, center fielder Brandon Nimmo, right-hander Kodai Senga and closer Edwin Diaz -- and are expected to be active in free agency, pursuing star two-way player Shohei Ohtani, among others.

After making a splash by hiring Showalter before the 2022 season, the Mets opted for a lower-profile hire in Mendoza. He distinguished himself in interviews, according to sources.

In previous years, Mendoza had interviewed for managerial jobs in Detroit (which chose A.J. Hinch), Boston (Alex Cora) and Chicago (Pedro Grifol). He ends up with arguably one of the best jobs in the big leagues, as the Mets plan to carry among the highest payrolls in baseball for the foreseeable future under owner Steve Cohen and are looking for their first championship since 1986.

It is also a job that recently has had a short shelf life. The Mets' past three managers -- Showalter, Luis Rojas and Mickey Callaway -- were fired after two years.