New York Mets left-hander David Peterson will be sidelined six to seven months following hip surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old veteran had a procedure to repair the labrum in his left hip Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The recovery window stretches into May or June, meaning that Peterson will miss the first couple of months of the 2024 season. He posted a 3-8 record with a 5.03 ERA in 27 games (21 starts) in 2023, striking out 128 batters and walking 50 in 111 innings.

A 2017 first-round pick, Peterson is 18-21 with a 4.51 ERA in 80 games (64 starts) since making his debut with New York in 2020.