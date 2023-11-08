Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Preston Mattingly, a son of former New York Yankees great and MLB manager Don Mattingly, has been promoted to assistant general manager for player development by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mattingly, whose promotion came Monday, was hired by the Phillies in September 2021 to run the club's player development system. He spent five seasons with the San Diego Padres as coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning after working as manager of scouting for three years.

The Phillies also promoted Brian Barber to assistant general manager of amateur scouting. Barber joined the Phillies in October 2019.

"Our minor league talent has continued to progress because of the hard work of Brian and Preston and their staffs. Both Brian and Preston will continue to lead their respective departments while growing within our organization." Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said.

Don Mattingly was a six-time All-Star during his 14-year playing career with the Yankees and has since served as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. He currently is a bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.