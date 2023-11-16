Open Extended Reactions

Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the game from Truist Park to Denver's Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia's voting rights laws.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday following an owners' meeting.

Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played.

Critics complained then that the voting rights changes were too restrictive. Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The Rangers will host next year's All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and the 2026 game will be in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.