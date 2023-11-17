Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Braves jettisoned their third arbitration-eligible player in two days, trading right-hander Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals on Friday for cash.

A day earlier, Atlanta dealt pitcher Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the Chicago White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer.

The 33-year-old Anderson was 4-0 with one save and a 3.06 ERA in 35 appearances. He missed the 2022 season following surgery on Oct. 27, 2021, to repair a torn right UCL.

Anderson is 11-6 with a 2.93 ERA in 128 relief appearances over four seasons for Miami (2019), Tampa Bay (2019-21) and the Braves. He won Game 2 of the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Left-hander Austin Cox was designated for assignment by the Royals to open a roster spot. The 26-year-old was 0-1 with a 4.54 ERA in three starts and 21 relief appearances for the Royals, making his big league debut on May 4.

Bummer has a $5.5 million salary next year in the final guaranteed season of a $16 million, five-year deal that includes team options at $7.25 million for 2025 and $7.5 million for 2026. Each option carries a $1.25 million buyout.