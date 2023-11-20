Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Reynaldo López to a $26 million, three-year contract on Monday that includes an $8 million club option for 2027.

López, 29, was 3-7 with a 3.27 ERA for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians in 2023.

López will earn $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in 2025 and 2026. The club option for 2027 includes a $4 million buyout.

López will add depth to the Braves bullpen as Atlanta already has been active this offseason.

On Friday, Atlanta traded Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals. The Braves acquired right-hander Jackson Kowar in the Wright deal. Anderson was traded for $100,000.

On Thursday, the Braves traded right-hander Mike Soroka and infielder Nicky Lopez to the White Sox along with pitchers Jared Shuster and Riley Gowens and infielder Braden Shewmake for left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer.

López, from the Dominican Republic, had 88 strikeouts in 66 innings last season for a career-best 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. His fastball averaged 98.2 mph.

López has a 39-49 record and a 4.32 ERA in eight seasons. He has made 97 career starts but has made only one start since 2021 and worked only in relief last season.

López has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.