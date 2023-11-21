The Texas Rangers parade through Arlington after winning their first World Series in franchise history. (1:06)

NEW YORK -- A full postseason share for the World Series champion Texas Rangers totaled $506,263, just down from the record set when the Houston Astros won in 2022, but the total pool increased to the most in Major League Baseball history.

The pool of $107.8 million topped last year's $107.5 million in the first season of expanded playoffs but the share was down from Houston's $516,347.

Texas split $38.8 million into 64 full shares, 12.56 partial shares and $48,000 in cash awards, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The Astros last year divided their pool into 59 full shares, 14.14 partial shares and $940,000 in cash awards.

A full share for NL champion Arizona came to $313,634, up from $296,255 for Philadelphia last year. The Diamondbacks divided $25.9 million into 71 full shares and 11.49 partial shares.

Full shares for other playoff teams this year were:

- $173,187 for Houston

- $171,184 for Philadelphia

- $43,942 for Baltimore

- $43,801 for Atlanta

- $42,859 for for Minnesota

- $36,929 for the Los Angeles Dodgers

- $10,154 for Miami

- $9,592 for Toronto

- $8,728 for Tampa Bay

- $8,336 for Milwaukee

The pool includes 60% from the first first two games of each wild-card series, the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.