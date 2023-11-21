        <
        >

          Ichiro Suzuki pitches shutout against high school team

          play
          Where is the best landing spot for Shohei Ohtani? (1:21)

          John Smoltz believes Shohei Ohtani is likely to end up with a team on the West Coast in free agency. (1:21)

          • ESPN.com
          Nov 21, 2023, 01:05 PM ET

          Imagine you're a high school player and the opposing pitcher is Ichiro Suzuki.

          That's what happened to a high school girls team today. The 50-year-old Seattle Mariners legend pitched a complete game shutout on 116 pitches, reaching a high of 86 miles per hour, according to Talkin' Baseball.

          Ichiro also went 2-for-5 with a double at the plate.

          Though Ichiro was best known for his incredible ability to hit for average and his shutdown defense, he's been displaying his pitching prowess as well, recently holding open pitching practice in Japan. It looks like Ichiro isn't leaving the game of baseball behind for good anytime soon.