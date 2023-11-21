Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Barry Enright to be their pitching coach.

Manager Ron Washington gave the job Tuesday to Enright, 37, who has only been in coaching for five years. He was a pitching coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system from 2019 to '21, and he spent the past two years as their assistant major league pitching coach and minor league pitching coordinator.

The Angels also hired veteran coach Tim Laker to be their offensive coordinator, working with new hitting coach Johnny Washington and the Angels' hitters.

Enright is a Northern California native who played at Pepperdine before pitching in 31 games over four seasons in the majors with Arizona and the Angels from 2010 to '13. He appeared in seven games with the Halos, posting a 13.50 ERA.

He pitched in the minors and in Mexico until 2018.

Enright takes over leadership of an Angels pitching staff that finished last season 23rd in the majors with a 4.64 ERA and 26th with a 1.42 WHIP. Los Angeles has finished in the top 10 in ERA just once during its nine-year playoff drought and eight consecutive losing seasons.

Laker is a Los Angeles-area native who spent last season as the Dodgers' minor league hitting coordinator. He was the Mariners' hitting coach before that, and he played parts of 11 major league seasons as a catcher for five teams.