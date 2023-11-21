Open Extended Reactions

One day after signing pitcher Lance Lynn, the St. Louis Cardinals have reached an agreement with righty Kyle Gibson on a one-year, $12 million deal which includes a team option, sources familiar with the deal confirmed to ESPN.

Gibson, 36, spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles, going 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 33 starts. He threw 192 innings while giving up a league high 198 hits. After spending the first seven years of his career with the Minnesota Twins, the veteran is joining his fourth team in four years. Overall, he's 104-100 with a 4.54 career ERA in 11 seasons.

Gibson joins a rotation with holdovers Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz along with newcomer Lynn. St. Louis ranked 26th in starter's ERA last season and weren't shy about the need to add to their rotation after trading Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery during the season combined with the retirement of Adam Wainwright.

Lynn and Gibson add innings to a team which could still use a top of rotation type pitcher.

