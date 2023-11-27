Open Extended Reactions

Free agent right-hander Kenta Maeda will remain in the AL Central next season, agreeing to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Maeda, 35, went 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 21 games for the Minnesota Twins last season -- including a 3.36 ERA over the final 17 games.

The seven-year veteran, who entered MLB with the Dodgers in 2016, had Tommy John surgery in September 2021 and didn't return until the start of the 2023 season. He has a career record of 65-49 with a 3.92 ERA.

