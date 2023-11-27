Open Extended Reactions

Outfielder Jason Heyward is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal for $9 million, sources told ESPN on Monday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Heyward had a bounce-back 2023 season in Los Angeles, hitting .269 with 15 homers and compiling 2.2 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs. The left-handed hitter played all three outfield spots and first base in a platoon role, which he figures to return to in 2024 for the Dodgers.

His return also paves the way for Mookie Betts to play more second base in 2024.

Heyward was one of the best players in baseball when he signed an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2015. He didn't meet expectations and was released after the 2022 season by Chicago, with one year left on his contract.

Heyward, 34, will be entering his 15th season, having also played for the Braves and Cardinals. He has a .258 batting average with 174 home runs and 681 RBIs.