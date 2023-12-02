Open Extended Reactions

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics left-hander Ken Waldichuk underwent a procedure to remove scar tissue from his pitching elbow to help alleviate pain he experienced after his final start this past season.

Waldichuk pitched Sept. 29 on the road against the Los Angeles Angels and then began experiencing discomfort. He was later diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain and ulnar collateral ligament sprain following an MRI exam, the A's said Friday.

The 25-year-old Waldichuk was first examined by Dr. Mike Freehill at Stanford and then also by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Waldichuk chose to go the conservative route for rehab and had the Tenex procedure with Dr. Steve Yoon on Oct. 17 to remove the scar tissue. He had a follow-up PRP injection to the flexor tendon on Oct. 24 and is now receiving physical therapy.

There is no timetable yet for when he might resume throwing.

Waldichuk was 4-9 with a 5.36 ERA in 35 appearances and 22 starts with one save over 141 innings for the A's in 2023, his first full big league season.