The Philadelphia Phillies extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2025 season Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced by general manager Dave Dombrowski.

Thomson, 60, has guided the Phillies to a 155-118 record since he was named manager June 3, 2022. His .568 winning percentage ranks tied for sixth in the major leagues during that span.

Thomson led the Phillies to their first 90-win campaign since 2011 this past season, managing the team to a second consecutive National League Championship Series appearance. He took the club to the World Series in 2022.

Thomson has been with the organization since Dec. 5, 2017, when he was hired as bench coach.

The Phillies also announced the hires of two assistant hitting coaches, Dustin Lind and Rafael Pena.

Lind, 35, spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco Giants as director of hitting/assistant major league hitting coach.

Pena, 33, spent the past six years with the Houston Astros organization, most recently serving as minor league hitting coordinator in 2023.