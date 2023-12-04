Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE -- Free agent left-hander Wade Miley is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year, $8.5 million deal with a mutual option for 2025, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Miley, 37, can make up to $11 million with incentives. The agreement comes after he declined a $10 million mutual option with Milwaukee last month which included a $1 million buyout.

He was 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA over 120⅓ innings last season, giving up only 99 hits while producing a career low 1.139 WHIP. The 13-year veteran has a career 4.06 ERA playing for eight different teams including two stints with Milwaukee.

Miley is expected to move up in the rotation considering the team non tendered Brandon Woodruff last month. He could move further up if they trade Corbin Burnes, a possibility since he'll be a free agent after this season.

Miley's 2024 base salary is for $7 million with a $1.5 million buyout and a limited no-trade clause. He can make an extra $250k if he pitches 50 innings, another $250k for 75 innings, $500k more for 100 innings and then $750k more for 125 innings and 150 innings bringing the total potential package to $11 million.