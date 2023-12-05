Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Shortstop Jose Iglesias agreed Tuesday to a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report to big league spring training.

Iglesias, 33, hit .292 with three homers and 47 RBIs in 118 games this year for the Colorado Rockies.

An 11-year major league veteran, Iglesias was an All-Star in 2015 with Detroit, when he batted .300 with two homers, 23 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

He has a .279 career average with 47 homers and 366 RBIs for Boston (2011-13, 2021), Detroit (2013-18), Cincinnati (2019), Baltimore (2020), the Los Angeles Angels (2021) and Colorado. He missed the 2014 season because of stress fractures in both shins.