The Texas Rangers reached agreement on a one-year, $4.5 million deal with free agent reliever Kirby Yates, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney on Tuesday.
The deal is pending a physical.
Yates, 36, went 7-2 with five saves and a 3.28 ERA in 61 relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves last season.
The right-hander missed the entire 2021 season and pitched only seven innings in 2022 following Tommy John surgery.
Yates was a National League All-Star with the San Diego Padres in 2019, when he led the majors with 41 saves.
He is 19-19 with 62 saves and a 3.53 ERA in 361 games (no starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014-15), New York Yankees (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017), Padres (2017-20) and Braves (2022-23).
Reuters contributed to this report.