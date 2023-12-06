Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Los Angeles Angels agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.25 million contract with free-agent reliever Luis Garcia on Tuesday night, a source told ESPN, confirming an initial report by USA Today.

Garcia, 36, posted a 3.62 ERA in 159 appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Diego Padres over the past three years, with 155 strikeouts and 49 walks in 154 innings. He previously pitched for the Angels in 2019, posting a 4.35 ERA in 64 appearances.

Garcia joins closer Carlos Estevez in the back end of the Angels' bullpen, though the team is in need of several arms to round out its staff.