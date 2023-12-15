Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Flaherty's deal with the Tigers can max out at $15 million, with start-based bonuses of $250,000 for the 26th, $250,000 for the 28th and $500,000 for the 30th, sources said.

He joins a Tigers rotation that already added Kenta Maeda this winter and has a lot of young talent already.

Flaherty's deal reflects the wavering industry view of his potential. In the year he turned 23, he had what was widely considered to be a breakout season -- in 33 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals, the former No. 1 pick generated a 2.75 ERA, allowing only 135 hits in 196 1/3 innings and racking up 231 strikeouts.

Because of his remarkable athleticism -- he was third baseman as an amateur player, before he was drafted in the first round by St. Louis -- rival evaluators assumed that he would build on that initial success and perhaps develop into one of the National League's most dominant pitchers.

But those expectations were seemingly derailed during the COVID season of 2020. Early in the 60-game season, while the Cardinals were quarantined because of an outbreak, Flaherty got attention for throwing into a mattress in his room during that time. No one ever will know for sure whether Flaherty's subsequent shoulder trouble was related to the unusual training situation, but injuries began to derail his seeming rise to stardom.

He made just nine starts in 2020, made only 26 appearances in 2021 and 2022, and his performance waned. With his velocity diminished in the early stages of 2023, Flaherty had a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts with the Cardinals, and with St. Louis out of contention, he was dealt to the Baltimore Orioles and continued to struggle.

Flaherty posted a 6.75 ERA in nine appearances with Baltimore. When the Orioles made the playoffs, Flaherty was shifted to a bullpen role.

The question that will hover over Flaherty as he moves forward is whether he can recover some of the excellence he showed early in his time with the Cardinals. The short-term nature of his new deal means that Flaherty has a chance to rebuild his value before testing the market again at a relatively young age.

He has had moments -- particular starts, like in back-to-back scoreless starts against the New York Mets and Miami Marlins in July -- in which he has demonstrated that he is still capable of overpowering hitters.

ESPN's Buster Olney contributed to this report.