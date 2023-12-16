Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- First baseman Matt Carpenter was acquired by the Atlanta Braves along with left-hander Ray Kerr and cash from the San Diego Padres on Friday for outfielder Drew Campbell.

A three-time All-Star with St. Louis, the 38-year-old Carpenter revived his career with the New York Yankees in 2022 when he took advantage of the right-field short porch and hit .305 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs. He played for the Yankees from May 26 to Aug. 8, when he broke his left foot with a foul ball. He returned for the postseason and went 1 for 12 with nine strikeouts.

Carpenter signed a $12 million, two-year contract with the Padres that included a $5.5 million player option for 2024. He hit .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs, but had just 50 at-bats from July 1 on. Carpenter didn't play after Sept. 10 because of right elbow inflammation.

Carpenter was an All-Star in 2013, '14 and '16. He has .260 career average with 175 homers and 644 RBIs for the Cardinals (2011-21), Yankees and Padres.

Kerr, 29, was 1-1 with a 4.33 ERA in 29 relief appearances for the Padres over the last two seasons, striking out 38 and walking 13 in 32 innings.

Campbell, 26, hit .254 with nine homers and 30 RBIs this year for Double-A Mississippi in the Southern League.