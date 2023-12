Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder TJ Hopkins from the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Hopkins, who turns 27 next month, batted .171 (7-for-41) with one RBI in 25 games with the Reds last season.

He enjoyed much more success during his time at Triple-A Louisville, hitting .308 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs in 94 games before making his big-league debut.